Two cars gutted in accidental fire

February 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two cars were gutted and another was damaged in an accidental fire that broke out at the parking lot in Palace Grounds on Sunday.

The fire was noticed at around 2.30 p.m. and passers-by alerted the fire control room. Two tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire in an hour.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel suspect that dry leaves and waste material caught fire due to cigarette smoking by passers-by.

The Sadashiva Nagar police reached the spot to probe the exact reason.

