Two cardamom varieties developed by Kodagu-based regional station of Indian Institute of Spices Research released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Two varieties of cardamom developed by the regional station of the Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR), Kozhikode, a constituent body of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), were among 109 climate-resilient crop varieties released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday.

The ICAR-IISR regional station is at Appangala in Madikeri and is involved in the conservation, characterisation, and utilisation of cardamom genetic resources.

A release said it recently developed two varieties of cardamom which were named IISR Manushree and IISR Kaveri and having the characteristic feature of drought tolerance.

The two varieties were developed by S.J. Anke Gowda, Principal Scientist and Head, ICAR-IISR, RS, Appangala, and his team, according to the release.

These two varieties recently received the required regulatory approval from the Central Sub-Committee on Crop Standards, Notification and Release of Varieties for Horticultural Crops.

The release said IISR Manushree was developed through clonal selection. “This variety is tolerant to moisture stress and produces an average yield of 550 kg of capsules per ha under irrigated conditions,” according to the release. But under moisture-stress conditions, the average yield is 360 kg dry capsules per ha, the release added.

Underlining the salient features of the cardamom variety, the release said the essential oil content is 8.74% under irrigated conditions and 8.84% under moisture-stress conditions. “This variety is suitable for cultivation in cardamom growing regions of Karnataka and Kerala,” according to the release.

The scientists said IISR Kaveri is a compact flowering cardamom variety also developed through clonal selection and tolerant to moisture stress. It produces an average yield of 482 kg dry capsules per ha under irrigated conditions, and 308 kg dry capsules per ha under moisture-stress conditions.

“This has high essential oil content of 9.08% under irrigated conditions and 9.51% under moisture-stress conditions and this variety is suitable for cultivation in Karnataka,” the release added.

Pointing out that soil moisture was a limiting factor in augmenting cardamom production, the release said recently many youngsters from non-traditional areas had evinced interest in cultivating cardamom but the crop experienced moisture stress during summer months. In such places, cardamom varieties with drought-tolerance capacity could be tried, said the release.

Underlining the market potential, the scientists noted that the consumer preference currently was for green cardamom and bold capsule cardamom. Hence the IISR Kaveri with higher percentage of bold capsules could fetch premium price, the release added.

