Two car thieves caught after stolen SUV meets with accident

The Hennur police on Wednesday arrested two persons who were allegedly stealing cars from service stations and selling them with fake documents. The duo– Manjunath (27) and Sheikh Nawaz (22)--were caught when they met with an accident while driving a stolen SUV in Ashok Nagar. The police on duty caught them and alerted the Hennur police who had circulated details of the stolen car.

On February 21, they visited a service centre on Hennur main road posing as customers and stole the SUV after hoodwinking the security guard. When the Hennur police were notified, they flashed a message alerting their counterparts to keep an eye out for the stolen SUV.

Manjunath and Sheikh Nawaz were brought to the station where they allegedly confessed to stealing another vehicle in Mahadevapura. Based on their confession, the police recovered two cars worth Rs 6.9 lakh from them. “Manjunath and Nawaz are part of the gang led by a habitual offender, Salman, who is on the run. Efforts are on to track him down,” said M Vasanth Kumar, inspector, Hennur station.