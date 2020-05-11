Two canteen workers of Mumbai test positive in Mandya

Two canteen workers of Mumbai have been admitted to the COVID-19 designated hospital in Mandya following their contracting the novel coronavirus.

While P-861 is a 30-year-old woman from Goolihonnenahalli of Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district, P-862 (a 38-year-old man) is a native of Honnenahalli near Sheelanere hobli of K.R. Pet taluk in Mandya district.

The two have been working in a canteen at Andheri East as a worker and manager, respectively, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh.

The canteen manager had left Mumbai by walk with a friend on May 4, and reached Pune on the next day. He left Pune with six others in a Bengaluru-bound truck and alighted at Bellur Cross near Nagamangala of Mandya district on May 7. He reached K.R. Pet in another vehicle on the same day, and immediately placed himself under quarantine at Navodaya Model School as per the protocol.

The throat swab samples of all the seven were tested on May 9. While the canteen manager has tested positive for the virus, the other six have tested negative, said Mr. Venkatesh.

According to the officer, the woman, P-861, had left Mumbai by walk on May 6. She reached Tumakuru in a truck and later proceeded in a car. Nevertheless, she was taken to quarantine at Gavimutt hostel in K.R. Pet and samples were tested on May 8.

Both the patients are at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in the town and efforts are on to trace their primary and secondary contacts, added the DC.

Discharged

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients [P-505 and P-512] have been discharged from the MIMS on Monday following their recovery from the disease.

Patient number 505 had secretly returned from Vashi of Maharashtra to Sathenahalli near Bindiganavile of Nagamangala on April 24 in a truck on April 20.

Another person, a 22-year-old woman, is a native of Malavalli of the district, said sources at the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Till date, a total of 30 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the district. Of them, 14 have recovered and have been discharged from MIMS.