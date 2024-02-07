Two businessmen stabbed to death in Bengaluru

February 07, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two businessmen were found stabbed to death at their shop in Kumbarapete on Wednesday (February 7). They have been identified as Suresh, 55, and his friend, Mahendra, 68.

Police said Suresh owned Hari Marketing, a kitchen appliance shop, in Kumbarapete, and that the murder took place between 8 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. when Mahendra had come to visit his friend.

The assailants, armed with weapons, barged into the shop and stabbed Suresh, killing him on the spot. Mahendra, who might have tried to save his friend, was also stabbed, the police said. One of the assailants has been secured, and the murder is suspected to be over a property dispute between relatives.

The Halasuru Gate police have taken up a case of murder and are investigating further.

