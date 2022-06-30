Two burns victims die in hospital

Two more injured, who were admitted to Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur after they were set on fire on Wednesday, also died of burns on Thursday morning.

The police gave the names of the dead as 62-year-old Siddaramappa and 38-year-old Muthappa.

Two men, 35-year-old Nagappa and 65-year-old Sharanappa Sarur, who were among the four who were set on fire, died on Wednesday.

All the four were from Muddebihal town in Vijayapura district.

The accused, Sharanappa, set all these four people on fire in Chaya Colony, Narayanpur village in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, over a family dispute.

Sharanappa had had a dispute with his wife Huligemma for years and therefore she was living alone. Sharanappa had called all these four men for a discussion to settle the dispute on Wednesday and set them on fire when the talks took a serious turn.

Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing people screaming from inside and broke open the doors as the accused had locked them from outside before he fled the scene.

The police with the help of local people shifted all the four to the taluk hospital in Lingsugur. However, two of the four died in the hospital in Lingsugur, while two were taken to RIMS in Raichur where they died on Thursday morning.

The Narayanpur Police arrested the accused Sharanappa and produced him before court which has sent him in judicial custody.