Two burglars involved in house break-ins arrested

November 26, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidyaranyapura police on Saturday arrested two house break-in thieves and recovered goods worth ₹6.8 lakh from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused Ranjith, 27, and his associate Ajith, 25, were arrested by the police in a house break-in theft reported a few days ago. The police recovered five bikes, three laptops, eight mobile phones, and gold valuables worth ₹1.3 lakh from them.

The accused would move around the area to identify locked houses and bikes parked in front of houses and steal them. The accused have been taken into custody to ascertain their involvement in similar crimes, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US