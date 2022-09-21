Two brothers washed away in the Krishna

Two brothers were washed away in the Krishna near Koppar village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Razak Sab Mulla and 32-year-old Moulali Mulla. Fire and Emergency Services personnel, police and local swimmers retrieved the body of Mouali Mulla on Wednesday.

A search operation is on to retrieve the body of Razak Sab Mulla, sources said.

The incident occurred when they were taking bath in the river.

It is said that they were staying in Hubballi and came to their native Deodurg for a religious programme.

The incident was reported from Deodurg Police limits.