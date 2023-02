February 20, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Hassan

Two brothers were shot dead at Ujjayini near Khandya in Chikkamagaluru taluk of Karnataka on February 20

Praveen and his brother Prakash were riding a bike when they were shot at. Both died instantly. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Balehonnur. Relatives of the brothers turned up at the hospital on learning about their death.

According to locals, the brothers were shot at by their relative Ramesh. The reason for the murder is not know.