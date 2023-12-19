Two boys sexually assault minor at knife-point in Kalaburagi district, record crime on phone

December 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Two minor boys on Tuesday sexually assaulted a 10-year-old minor at knife-point and made a video of the incident in Kalagi taluk of Kalaburagi district, the police said.

The incident took place while the minor was on her way to school. The accused intercepted the girl and took her to an isolated area. Both the boys threatened her with a knife before sexually assaulting her. They then recorded the crime on their mobile phones, according to the police.

The boys are aged 14 and 16, respectively, the police said and added that the victim is living with her relatives as her parents have migrated to Mumbai for work.

The Kalagi Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act.