Two boys selected for international event

They shone in All India All Style Martial Arts Open Tournament

Two boys of Hassan have won silver medals in the 11 th All India All Style Martial Arts Open Tournament, held at Kozhikode. Harshavardhana C..N. and B.Shreyas of Hassan have been selected for the international event expected to be held in Bangladesh in December this year.

Harshavardhan, a Class 3 student in Kids Paradise School in Hassan, has been learning Karate for the last three years. He has won several medals in many state-level tournaments. He won silver medal in the 25 to 30 kg category.

B.Shreyas, a Class 6 student in Kids Paradise School, has been practising Karate for the last four years. He won the silver medal in the 35 to 40 kg category. Both are trained under coach S. Mahadevan.

Hassan District Amateur Body Builders Association had sent four participants to the tourney. Among them, the above two have been selected for the international event. Besides them, Anitha M.M. and Greeshma K.P. secured fourth place in the 60-65 kg and 25-30 kg category respectively.

The association has sought financial assistance from donors to send the students to the international event. Harshavardhana, one of those selected for the international event, is son of Ananth, a street vendor, and Manjula, a homemaker. Shreyas is son of Balaram, a subedar in Indian Army, and Suvarna, a homemaker.

Mohan Kumar, secretary of the association, said the association would seek the help of elected representatives and local bodies for financial assistance to send the children to the international event.

