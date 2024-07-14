Two boys killed and two injured in freak accident at Sulibele

A joy ride turned tragic after two minor boys were killed and two others injured in a freak accident when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck before crashing into the median.

Two occupants of the car jumped out and, in panic, crossed the road when a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over them. The incident occurred on the Satellite Town Ring Road at Sulibele near Hoskote in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Siddharth, 16, and Harshavardhan, 17, residents of Kempapura, were returning home with two other friends after having a late-night dinner at a famous biryani joint in Hoskote.

According to the police, while the driver of the car tried to overtake a truck, another vehicle, which was behind the car, rammed into their car. The driver lost control and crashed into the side barrier of the road. In panic, Siddharth and Harshavardhan, sitting in the back seat, got down and ran towards the other end of the road and save themselves.

When the two were crossing the median, a truck going from Devanahalli towards Hoskote ran over them, killing them on the spot. The truck driver failed to notice the two as there were no lights on the road, a police officer said. The other two boys, who were in the front seats of the car and wearing seat belts, were injured.

C.K. Baba, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, who visited the spot, said cases have been taken up against the truck driver and against the minor boy who was driving the car. The owner of the car has also been booked under the IMV Act and under various sections of BNS.

“We have also booked the boy’s father for allowing him to drive,” Baba said, adding that the two minors are out of danger and are recovering in a hospital.

According to the Sulibele police, it was one of the minors’ birthdays on Sunday; hence, they planned a road trip and went to Hoskote to have late-night biryani.

