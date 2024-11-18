Two boys go swimming in Shorapur stream, die

Two boys who had gone swimming in a stream died near Devatkal village in Shorapur taluk of Yadgir on Sunday afternoon.

The boys were identified as eight-year-old Shreyan and nine-year-old Yuvaraj of the village.

The police said that the incident happened when the boys went swimming in the stream near the village.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, local swimmers and the police retrieved the bodies on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shorapur Javeed Inamdar and Police Inspector Anand Wagmore supervised the search operation.

Shorapur Police have registered a case.