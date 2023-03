March 19, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Belagavi

Two boys, 10-year-old Yamanappa Radderatti and 14-year-old Yeshu Basappa, were drowned in a farm pond in Yadguda village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Yamanappa Radderatti, who entered the pond while playing in the field, started drowning and Yeshu Basappa tried to pull him out but he too fell into the pond, the police said.

Both did not know swimming, the police added.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil visited the spot.

A case has been registered.