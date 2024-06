Two boys died of an electric shock in Dyaberi village in Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

Sixteen-year-old Vijay Chouhan and eight-year-old Anil Chouhan died when they went to fish in the village lake.

They were electrocuted as a broken power line had fallen into the lake, the police said.

The police retrieved the bodies. A case has been registered.

