Two boys drown in Bhima

July 01, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two boys — Ramu, 12, and Devu, 17, — from Konahipparagi village in Jewargi taluk, drowned in the Bhima on Saturday evening.

As per the information provided by local people and the police, the boys went to the river to drink water. Ramu slipped from a rock and fell into the river while attempting to drink water. Devu who tried to save Ramu also drowned in the river.

Jewargi police and firefighters rushed to spot and retrieved the bodies. A case was registered by the Jewargi police.

CONNECT WITH US