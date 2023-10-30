Two books released at Karur village in Sagar taluk

October 30, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two books written by G.T. Sathyanarayana, former president of Tumari Gram Panchayat and writer, were released in a programme at Karur village in Sagar taluk on Sunday (October 29).

Appaiah, a book on the life of the author’s father Thimmappa, and a collection of his poems, Nenapu Nadiyagi, were released by former Minister and senior Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thimmappa said people in the Karur and Barangi hoblis of Sagar taluk had a tough time building their lives after losing their lands for Linganmakki reservoir. “The government had shown some of them alternative land somewhere in Tarikere taluk. But many of them chose to stay here, despite all the difficulties,” he said.

Sudhir Kumar Murolli, a social activist representing Malenadu Karavali Janapara Okkuta, said the book Appaiah depicted the life of a common man on the island surrounded by Linganmakki backwaters. “This is not the life of one person, but the narration of the struggles that every family on the island faced all these years,” he said.

Poet and journalist Shashi Sampalli spoke about the poetry collection Nenapu Nadiyagi. Advocate and activist K.P. Sripal, former taluk panchayat president Mallikarjun Hakre, publisher Mahesh and author G.T. Sathyanarayana were among those present at the programme.