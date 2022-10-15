Two booked for wheelies in Chamarajanagar after bike stunt goes viral on social media

The motorcycle-borne duo reportedly performed wheelies on B. Rachaiah Double Road in Chamarajanagar between 9 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on October 4, creating fear among the general public

A representational photo of two youths performing dangerous stunts on a road. | Photo Credit: Pic for representation only

Chamarajanagar police booked two persons and seized their motorcycle after a video of their stunts on a public road went viral on social media.

The motorcycle-borne duo reportedly performed wheelies on B. Rachaiah Double Road in Chamarajanagar between 9 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on October 4, creating fear among the general public.

After the video of the duo performing bike stunts went viral on social media, the Chamarajanagar traffic police booked a case under Sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code — dealing with driving or riding a vehicle in a rash and negligent manner so as to endanger human life — read with Section of 189 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, on October 14.

Subsequently, they traced the vehicle used in the stunts and seized the same.

Cases were booked against Mohammed Suhail, who was riding the motorcycle, and Mohammed Usman, who was the pillion rider, both residents of Galipura in Chamarajanagar.

On October 15, Chamarajanagar district police warned persons performing wheelies or other bike stunts of the threat to the safety of other road users.