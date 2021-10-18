Two booked for firing in the air during Dasara event

The Talaghattapura police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly opened fire with his gun during a Dasara function with around a hundred people in attendance. The incident took place on Gubbalala main road on Friday.

Head constable Sagar along with his colleague Naveen Kumar said Vasanth shot in the air while the crowd looked on. Mr. Sagar seized the gun along with two cartridges from Vasanth before he could fire a second round. He claimed that the gun belonged to his father, and he would use it during the festival season. However, he escaped while being escorted to the station.

According to the police, Vasanth shot in the air on the instruction of the temple priest, who is also reportedly absconding. In his complaint Head Constable Sagar said that the act of firing was negligent and dangerous. “Anyone in the crowd would have been injured,” he said. The Talaghattapura police have registered a case and booked the priest and Vasanth under the Arms Act.