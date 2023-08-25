ADVERTISEMENT

Two booked for driving tractors in the reverse direction

August 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The Wadagera Police have registered a case against two drivers for driving their tractors in the reverse direction on the busy Shahapur-Yadgir Main Road.

According to a press release from Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy here on Friday, a case under Sections 279 and 336 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the two drivers, Parashuram and Basalingappa, for driving their tractors in the reverse direction in a rash manner on a public road and troubling other vehicle users and the public.

Action will be taken against irresponsible riders or drivers if they are found indulging in motorcycle wheeling or driving vehicle in a rash manner posing danger to the other road users, he has said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US