Two booked for driving tractors in the reverse direction

August 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - YADGIR

The Wadagera Police have registered a case against two drivers for driving their tractors in the reverse direction on the busy Shahapur-Yadgir Main Road.

According to a press release from Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy here on Friday, a case under Sections 279 and 336 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the two drivers, Parashuram and Basalingappa, for driving their tractors in the reverse direction in a rash manner on a public road and troubling other vehicle users and the public.

Action will be taken against irresponsible riders or drivers if they are found indulging in motorcycle wheeling or driving vehicle in a rash manner posing danger to the other road users, he has said.