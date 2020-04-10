Two booked for banning entry of Muslims in Karnataka village

Two persons from Ankanahalli of neighbouring Ramanagaram district have been booked for asking the villagers to prevent the entry of Muslims following the outbreak of COVID-19.

It is said that a member of Kailancha grama panchayat had hired an elderly man to alert the villagers against allowing Muslims to enter the village.

The man, while beating a drum, had also allegedly asked the villagers not to employ any Muslims. This was videographed by a person and it was shared on social media.

Following the development, the local police have registered a case against two persons and are probing it.

Tahsildar in trouble

Meanwhile, K.R. Pet tahsildar M. Shivamurthy has drawn ire of social activists for using the word ‘Muslims’ while addressing the media persons.

Three men in an auto rickshaw, with quarantine seals on hands, had forcibly entered K.R. Pet town through Thendekere checkpoint on Wednesday night.

While giving information about the incident, Mr. Shivamurthy said that “search operation is on to trace the Muslims who entered the town.”

Nevertheless, all the three, who are Hindus, were traced on Thursday.

Following the development, a social activist had called Mandya Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram seeking action against Mr. Shivamurthy.

“We have not received any complaints pertaining to the issue. But, we will bring the issue to the notice of Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh,” the SP told The Hindu here on Friday.