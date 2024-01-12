ADVERTISEMENT

Two booked for assaulting constable in Belagavi

January 12, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth from Kakati village have been booked on the charge of assaulting a police constable in the village on Thursday night.

Santosh Bhandari and Shreeshail Logavi reportedly attacked police constable Lateef Mushapure who tried to stop them from playing loud music beyond permitted hours.

The police constable tried to stop the music after his advice to the organisers to stop it, was not taken seriously.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He had reached the village after some residents called the emergency helpline number 112.

The youth had put up a pandal and brought the music system for Waseem Makandar, a trader in the village, who was celebrating a wedding in his family.

The youth snatched the constable’s stick and beat him on the face and neck, the police said.

Kakati Police have registered the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US