Two booked for assaulting constable in Belagavi

January 12, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Belagavi

Two youth from Kakati village have been booked on the charge of assaulting a police constable in the village on Thursday night.

Santosh Bhandari and Shreeshail Logavi reportedly attacked police constable Lateef Mushapure who tried to stop them from playing loud music beyond permitted hours.

The police constable tried to stop the music after his advice to the organisers to stop it, was not taken seriously.

He had reached the village after some residents called the emergency helpline number 112.

The youth had put up a pandal and brought the music system for Waseem Makandar, a trader in the village, who was celebrating a wedding in his family.

The youth snatched the constable’s stick and beat him on the face and neck, the police said.

Kakati Police have registered the case.

