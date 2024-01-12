GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two booked for assaulting constable in Belagavi

January 12, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two youth from Kakati village have been booked on the charge of assaulting a police constable in the village on Thursday night.

Santosh Bhandari and Shreeshail Logavi reportedly attacked police constable Lateef Mushapure who tried to stop them from playing loud music beyond permitted hours.

The police constable tried to stop the music after his advice to the organisers to stop it, was not taken seriously.

He had reached the village after some residents called the emergency helpline number 112.

The youth had put up a pandal and brought the music system for Waseem Makandar, a trader in the village, who was celebrating a wedding in his family.

The youth snatched the constable’s stick and beat him on the face and neck, the police said.

Kakati Police have registered the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.