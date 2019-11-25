Two bodiesrecovered

Belagavi district police recovered the bodies of a middle aged man and a four-year-old girl from a house in Kodni village on Monday.

While the body of Kumar Ranoji Mane (47), a construction worker, was found hanging from the ceiling, the body of the girl was stuffed in a side cupboard.

The child’s father had lodged a complaint with the police on November 22 stating that she went missing while playing outside the house. But the police could not trace her.

The victim’s father came back to inform the police that his relative Kumar Ranoji Mane had ended his life. He also expressed the suspicion that Kumar Ranoji Mane could have killed his daughter.

The police suspected that the man could have raped the girl before killing her. Investigation is on. “We will be able to say anything clearly only after we get the medical report,” Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi told The Hindu. A case has been registered.