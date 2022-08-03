Two bodies retrieved, truck driver swept away

Bridge across the Kagina near Dandoti village in Chittapur taluk submerged

The bodies of 40-year-old Rajappa Bhovi, and his son, 12-year-old Mahesh, who drowned while fishing in Chandrampalli Dam in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district were found on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Fire and Emergency Services teams conducted a search operation after the man and his son went missing in swollen waters, as heavy rain lashed the district. The search operation was resumed on Wednesday morning and the bodies were retrieved.

In Ballari district, a 25-year-old truck driver was swept away while trying to cross a flooded road after the truck fell off the Raravi Bridge into the Vedavati river course in Sirguppa taluk on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Hussein.

Meanwhile, the other driver, Ahmed, was rescued by Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

During the rescue operation, two men, Manjunath Kuri and Nagesh Adhoni, were swept away for a while by the gushing waters after their boat overturned.

However, they managed to save themselves by catching hold of a tree.

Due to heavy rain, the bridge across the Kagina river near Dandoti village in Chittapur taluk was submerged.

Some roads are witnessing traffic delay, while others may be closed for traffic in the district as water is being released from the Nagaral Reservoir of the Lower Mullamari Project and the Bennethora Reservoir, which are receiving heavy inflow following rain in parts of Aland and Kamalapur taluks.

As many as 10 houses in Yelburga taluk and six huts in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district were partially damaged due to heavy rain. Meanwhile, two houses were partially damaged in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district due to incessant rain.