Two bodies found
Two bodies were found in ther Tunga in Shivamogga city on Sunday. They have not been identified so far.
Kote Police have issued a press release appealing to the public to come forward to identify the bodies. The male person is aged about 30 to 35 years. He was wearing white shirt and white dhoti. The female is aged about 25 years.
