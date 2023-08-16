Two bodies found in pond in Belagavi

Two bodies were found in a pond near Kapileshwar Temple in Belagavi on Wednesday.
The victims were identified as 30-year-old Chitralekha Sapar, a resident of Shahpur in Belagavi, and 50-year-old Vijay Pawar of Kanagale in Belagavi. They are unrelated.
The police said that the two ended their life in separate incidents. They were upset over the death of their family members.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)
