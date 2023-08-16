ADVERTISEMENT

Two bodies found in pond in Belagavi

August 16, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two bodies were found in a pond near Kapileshwar Temple in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Chitralekha Sapar, a resident of Shahpur in Belagavi, and 50-year-old Vijay Pawar of Kanagale in Belagavi. They are unrelated.

The police said that the two ended their life in separate incidents. They were upset over the death of their family members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US