Two black fungus cases detected in Mysuru

Mucormycosis or black fungus has been detected in two COVID-19 patients in Mysuru.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said two cases had been reported and doctors said the infected are under treatment in the COVID-19 facility of the K.R. Hospital. However, no death due to black fungus had been reported. The two patients were in the COVID-19 ICU.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Director and Dean C.P. Nanjaraj told The Hindu that one of the patients had bronchopneumonia category B. “Doctors have started Amphotericin B drug for the patient,” he added.