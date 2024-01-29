Two BJP leaders indulge in mudslinging in front of State unit president in Bidar

January 29, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Newly appointed BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra faced some embarrassing moments when Bidar MP and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwant Khuba and Aurad MLA and former Minister Prabhu Chavan indulged in political mudslinging and browbeating at a public event in Bidar on Monday.

Mr. Vijayendra arrived in Bidar for the first time after assuming charge as State unit president to attend a programme to felicitate newly appointed president of Bidar district unit of the BJP Somnath Patil on Monday.

The situation on stage got worse when Mr. Chavan, in the presence of Bidar MP and Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, urged Mr. Vijayendra to give ticket to a worthy candidate for the Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency in the upcoming general elections.

Continuing his tirade against the two-time MP Mr. Khuba, the legislator termed Mr. Khuba a non-performer who is not accessible to his voters.

Bidar district has not seen any development during his 10-year tenure as Member of Parliament. He has failed to bring any major projects for the district. The MP does not understand the problems and local issues and people have been facing several hardships after electing him [Mr. Khuba] who is neither seen nor heard by his voters, Mr. Chavan said.

At a point, Mr. Chavan even fell at Mr. Vijayendra’s feet on the stage and appealed to him to give party ticket only to a suitable candidate this time.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khuba listed out his contribution for the development of Bidar district and tried to convince the crowd. The Central Minister said that he has succeeded in bringing a solar park project to Bidar district. The proposed 500 MW capacity solar park will be set up by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) in Aurad taluk and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has given its in-principle approval for the project, Mr. Khuba added.

Mr. Vijayendra asked both the leaders to iron out their differences and appealed to party workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power in 2024.