Two Bills tabled in Assembly

February 16, 2022 19:57 IST

The State Government on Wednesday tabled the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944 (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Legislative Assembly.

The Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944 (Karnataka Amendment) Bill envisaged redefining the words “District Judge” to include “Principal District and Session judge or trail court including committal court” and attachment of the property of the accused persons.

Under the prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the State government has no role in the investigation of proceedings. Only agency authorised to investigate and attach the proceeds of crime was Enforcement Directorate. The ED takes cases from the State Government on a selective basis as per their own will.

"We have very large number of cases of Economic Offences registered every year and are helpless as provisions of attachment are absent in presently available laws," the Bill said. The Bill would help in restoring properties (non-public) of the victims of Economic Offences.

The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill is aimed to amend the Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957, to provide for payment of stamp duty on a conveyance subsequently executed in furtherance of lease-cum-sale agreement as on the date of execution of agreement to an allotee of house building cooperative society registered under the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959.