Two bikers die in two accidents
:
In two separate accidents, two bike riders died in Hassan district on Thursday. In a hit and run case K.S. Mruthyunjaya, 45, a resident of Kartalu in Mysuru district, died after he was hit by a vehicle on Hassan-Holenarsipur Road around 10 p.m.
Mruthyunjaya was returning to his native place after visiting his friend’s house at Kamasamudra in Holenarsipur taluk. His brother Somappa has field a complaint with Holenarsipur police.
In another case, Chandramurthy, 56, a resident of Harubihalli in Halebidu Hobli in Belur taluk died on the spot after he was hit by a truck near his village. He was on the way to his relative’s place on his bike when the truck hit him from behind.
His brother has filed a complaint with Halebidu police.
