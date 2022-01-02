Two bikers die in mishap

Hassan

02 January 2022 18:29 IST

Two people riding on a bike died after they were hit by a tempo traveller near Kanaikanahalli in Belur taluk on Belur-Chikkamagaluru road on Saturday evening. The police gave the names of the deceased as Narendra, 22 of Balapalli in Srinivaspura taluk of Kolar district, and Rasheed, 18 of Kowdalli in Sakleshpur taluk.

Narendr, whoa had come to his relative’s place at Kowdalli, and Rasheed were on the way to Chikkamagaluru, when they met with the accident. While Narendra died on the spot, Rasheed died on the way to a hospital. Narendra’s father Prabhakar has filed a complaint with Belur police. The negligence of the driver of the tempo traveller is said to be the reason for the accident.

