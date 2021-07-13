Two bike riders die in accidents

Hassan

13 July 2021 21:43 IST

Two bike riders died in two separate accidents reported in Hassan district on Monday.

Swamy, 32, of Sanenahalli in Hassan taluk died on the spot after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a car near Javagal around 10 a.m. Swamy, who was working for a private net service company, was on a way to Javagal as part of the duty when he met with the accident. Javagal police have registered a case.

Kiran, 22, of Guddenahalli Koplu in Hassan taluk died on the spot in a hit and run case on NH-75 near Byrapura in Alur taluk around 10.30 p.m. He was on his way to Byrapura on his bike. An unknown vehicle hit him. Kiran’s father Manje Gowda has filed a complaint with Alur police.

