Karnataka

Two bike riders die in accidents

Two bike riders died in two separate accidents reported in Hassan district on Monday.

Swamy, 32, of Sanenahalli in Hassan taluk died on the spot after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a car near Javagal around 10 a.m. Swamy, who was working for a private net service company, was on a way to Javagal as part of the duty when he met with the accident. Javagal police have registered a case.

Kiran, 22, of Guddenahalli Koplu in Hassan taluk died on the spot in a hit and run case on NH-75 near Byrapura in Alur taluk around 10.30 p.m. He was on his way to Byrapura on his bike. An unknown vehicle hit him. Kiran’s father Manje Gowda has filed a complaint with Alur police.


