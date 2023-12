December 19, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sheshadripuram police on Tuesday arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered 20 two-wheelers worth ₹25 lakh from them. The accused are habitual offenders involved in offences in and around Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mandya, Davanagere and Hassan district.

The duo was caught by alert police while moving suspiciously in the area on a bike without a number plate. The duo was brought to the station and a detailed questioning revealed there series of bike theft cases.

