Two bike lifters arrested in Bengaluru

August 31, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sanjaynagar and Banashankari police in different cases arrested two bike lifters and recovered 17 bikes worth ₹14 lakh from them.

According to Sanjaynagar police, the accused Azhar Pasha, a resident of Matadahalli was arrested based on a bike theft complaint reported from BEL road in August.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, the police identified the accused, arrested him, and recovered five two-wheelers worth ₹6.5 lakh from them. The accused is a habitual offender involved in over 28 criminal cases including bike theft, robbery, and chain snatching cases, said the police. He was arrested by Yelahanka police in a robbery case and sent to Parappana Agrahara prison. After coming out, the accused continued to commit bike theft and other criminal activities. With his, arrest the police said they had cracked five bike theft cases and were investigating further .

In another incident, the Banashankari police arrested a habitual offender and recovered 12 stolen bikes worth ₹7.5 lakh from him. The accused according to the police was involved in around 15 criminal cases .

