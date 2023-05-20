Two bike-borne men snatch bag containing ₹1.34 lakh in cash from man in Kuvempunagar

May 20, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a bag containing ₹1.34 lakh from a resident of Kuvempunagar in the city when he was returning home from a bank on Friday.

Madan, 63, who is suffering from cervical spondylitis and had been advised against using a vehicle, had walked from his residence in Kuvempunagar’s KHB First Stage to the bank on Nrupathunga Road to draw the cash.

After the drawing the cash, he was walking back to his residence with the money kept in a cloth bag when two motorcycle-borne men snatched the bag from him and fled.

A complaint has been lodged and an FIR has been registered in the regard in Kuvempunagar police station.

According to M.r Madan, the motorcycle-borne men snatched the bag from him when he was crossing the road from one side of the footpath to the other on Nrupathunga Road around 11.50 a.m. on Friday.

Though he raised an alarm, the duo on the motorcycle sped away. While the rider was wearing a helmet, the pillion rider was not.

Police have begun an investigation by collecting the footage of CCTVs in the vicinity.