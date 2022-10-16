Two Bharat Jodo Yatris suffer electric shock in Ballari

The two Yatris came in contact with a live electric wire while tying a Congress party flag to a pole at Moka village in Ballari

Ranul Gandhi meets an injured yatri, who suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, at Civil Hospital, New Moka in Ballari district on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

In minor accident, two Bharat Jodo Yatris suffered a minor electric shock after they came in contact with a live electric wire while waving a Congress party flag tied to a rod at Moka village in Ballari district on Sunday.

They were immediately rushed to a local hospital in New Moka. Hospital sources said the patients were fine as they had not suffered any major injuries.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, met the patients in the hospital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets a party worker at Civil Hospital, New Moka in Ballari district on October 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“An unfortunate incident occurred during the Yatra today. A few of our friends suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole. They have been tended to in the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Ballari. I am happy that they have not suffered any major injuries and their morale continues to remain high… I would like to take this opportunity to tell all those involved in the Yatra to take safety precautions and utmost care while they go about fulfilling their duties as we forge ahead in our mission to unite India,” Mr. Gandhi later said in a Facebook post.

Mr. Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo Yatris had stayed in Saganakallu village on Saturday night after participating in a public meeting which was organised in Ballari to mark the completion of 1,000 km of the 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra which was launched in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on September 07, 2022. They left Sanganakallu at 6.30 a.m. on Sunday and reached Moka by 9 am.