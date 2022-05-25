Two Bescom workers die, one seriously injured in electrical accident in Chintamani 

The spot near Heerekattiganahalli in Chintamani where the accident took place on Wednesday.

May 25, 2022 23:51 IST

Two contract workers died on the spot and one was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after suffering an electric shock while changing an old 11 kV capacity wire of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) near Heerekattiganahalli in Chintamani (Chickballapur district) rural division.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeev, 22, and Siddappa, 19, from Haveri district. Parvez, 22, is receiving treatment at a hospital in Kolar for severe injuries.

“The Chintamani division of Bescom had received line clearance for the changing of 11 kV agricultural feeder wire, and had given the contract to M. Raja Electricals of Tumakuru. While pulling the electric lines, the workers came in contact with a 66 kV wire of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and that led to the accident,” said senior Bescom officials who visited the spot.

The officials also alleged that M. Raja Electricals had not taken security measures and had not arranged for adequate supervision before taking up the wire-changing work. The bodies of the two men have been shifted to the government hospital in Chintamani and will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.