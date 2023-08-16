Two batches of beer bottled at Nanjangud plant found ‘unfit for consumption’

August 16, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Two batches of Kingfisher beer bottled on July 15 this year at United Breweries’ plant in Nanjangud in Mysuru, which had been seized by the Excise officials across the State, have been found “unfit for human consumption”.

Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru Rural, A. Ravishankar told reporters in Mysuru that the batches 7C and 7E of Kingfisher Ultra Lager Beer and Kingfisher Strong manufactured on July 15 at United Breweries’ plant in Nanjangud had been seized by Excise officials across the State after receiving a communication from the Excise Superintendent on July 28 about the presence of “sediments” in the beer.

The Excise officials had been told to prevent its distribution till a report of its chemical analysis is received. A laboratory report of the chemical analysis received on August 2 found the beer of both the batches to be “unfit for human consumption”, he said.

Hence, the Deputy Commissioners of Excise of all the districts have been informed to take further action on the seized beer, which is to destroy the same, he added.

Mr. Ravishankar said that a total of 74,678 boxes of beer pertaining to the two batches identified by the Excise Superintendent including the 45,520 boxes sent to various Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) depots, besides the 29,158 boxes in brewery had been seized by the Excise officials.

The Excise officials have also registered an FIR against the manufacturers for violating the guidelines on manufacturing quality beer.

When asked about the value of the seized beer, Mr. Ravishankar estimated it to be around ₹25 crore.

Responding to queries, Mr Ravishankar said the decision on seizing the two batches of beer was not taken after receiving any complaint. There were no traces of sediments at the time of bottling, but they were found by Excise Department official during an examination after a few days. “The sediments were found only after a few days. Not sure if it is due to a chemical reaction or any other reason”, he said.

