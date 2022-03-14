Two awards in Shantaveri Gopala Gowda’s name

The State Government has decided to have year-long celebration of Shantaveri Gopala Gowda’s birth centenary and also present “The Best Farmer” and “Best Legislator” awards annually in his name, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced.

The Chief Minister, in his address after launching the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Shantaveri Gopala Gowda organised by the Shantaveri Gopala Gowda Samajwadi Pratishtana and birth centenary celebrations committee, said books on Shantaveri Gopala Gowda would be published and distributed to all libraries in the State.

A book presenting in detail of the land reforms movements held in Shivamogga would be brought out by the Government as part of the celebrations, Mr. Bommai said.

Recalling that Shantaveri Gopala Gowda was a contemporary of his father, Mr. Bommai said the socialist leader lived and fought for the deprived classes. He lived an ideal life inspiring others. He recalled the movement led by Shantaveri Gopala Gowda to get ownership of land for poor tillers, igniting a revolution in land reforms in Karnataka.

He was one of the great orators and it is well documented in the records of the State Legislature, the Chief Minister said. “I will soon visit Thirthahalli, the birthplace of Kuvempu, Kadidal Manjappa, and Shantaveri Gopala Gowda,” he said.