Two awards for KVGB

Chairman of KVG Bank receiving award from PFRDA Chairman Supratim Bandopadhyay in Chennai recently.

07 October 2021 22:56 IST

Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has bagged two national awards, APY Big Believers and Leadership Capital, given by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for its significant enrolment under Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

In a summit held in Chennai recently, Chairman of KVG Bank P. Gopi Krishna received the awards from Chairman of PFRDA Supratim Bandopadhyay.

Expressing his happiness, Mr. Gopi Krishna said that Atal Pension Yojana is a safety net for workers in the informal sector for getting a pre-defined pension after they turn 60. So far, the bank has enrolled 2,30,432 accounts under APY. During 2020-2021, the bank enrolled 68,961 accounts against a target of 38,160, he added.

“KVGB is playing a pivotal role in implementing all the three social security schemes (PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY) launched by Union Government,” he said. With jurisdiction over nine districts, KVG Bank has a turnover of ₹28,410 crore.