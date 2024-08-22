GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two auxiliary bishops appointed for the first time in 54 years

Published - August 22, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time in 54 years, the Archdiocese of Bangalore has appointed two auxiliary bishops, Arokiaraj Satis Kumar and Joseph Susainathan, to aid the Archbishop of Bengaluru Reverend Dr. Peter Machado in his duties. 

The Archdiocese has 110 parishes, over 500 schools, colleges and technical institutes, as well as numerous healthcare facilities under its wing. Alongside their administration, constructing houses for Karnataka flood victims in 2018-19, helping around 38,000 families during the pandemic and numerous other initiatives, the church has seen increased administrative responsibilities placed on the Archbishop, leading to the appointment of the auxiliary bishops.

The auxiliary bishops will be ordained in a ceremony on Saturday, August 24, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. The service will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with 15 to 20 bishops from across the country expected to attend. This will be followed by a public reception and lunch for all attendees.

