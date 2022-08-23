Two attempt to steal chain

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 23, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two masked men attempted to snatch a necklace from a senior citizen at gun point in K.R. Puram in Hassan city on Monday. They fled after she raised an alarm.

The incident happened around 12.30 p.m. when the men knocked on Rangamma’s door in the guise of delivering a parcel to D.T. Prakash, owner of the house. When Rangamma, who was alone, opened the door, they entered the house and attempted to snatch her chain, showing her the gun. Her son Prakash has filed a complaint with the Hassan Extension police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media that an attempt-to-commit-robbery case had been booked. A team of officers had been formed under the leadership of the extension Police Inspector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app