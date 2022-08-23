Two attempt to steal chain

ADVERTISEMENT

Two masked men attempted to snatch a necklace from a senior citizen at gun point in K.R. Puram in Hassan city on Monday. They fled after she raised an alarm.

The incident happened around 12.30 p.m. when the men knocked on Rangamma’s door in the guise of delivering a parcel to D.T. Prakash, owner of the house. When Rangamma, who was alone, opened the door, they entered the house and attempted to snatch her chain, showing her the gun. Her son Prakash has filed a complaint with the Hassan Extension police.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar told the media that an attempt-to-commit-robbery case had been booked. A team of officers had been formed under the leadership of the extension Police Inspector.