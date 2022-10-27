Two assaulted over cow slaughter

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 27, 2022 19:19 IST

A group of people said to be activists associated with Bajrang Dal, allegedly attacked two Dalits of Halebelur village in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday (October 26) over slaughtering a cow.

Lokesh of Halebelur, in his complaint to Sakleshpur Rural Police, alleged that Ravi alias Charlie, Shivu, Srijit and a few others, associated with Bajrang Dal, assaulted him and his friend Chandru and scolded them by mentioning their caste.

Lokesh and his friends Manja, Chandra, Halappa, Thimmappa, Prashanth, Chandra and Kumar purchased a cow by paying ₹11,000 from Chandra Shetty in the village on October 23. They had prepared to slaughter it as part of Deepavali celebrations on Wednesday morning at Kanagalu forest. Even as they were slaughtering the animal, Ravi and his group intervened and assaulted them. The accused also damaged a bike belonging to Chandru.

Meanwhile, Sakleshpru Rural Police arrested Chandra and Lokesh for slaughtering a cow. They raided the place after receiving information. The police also seized 100 kg of meat from the spot.

