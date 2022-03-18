Two arrested

The Kote Police in Shivamogga arrested two people and seized 39 cattle from them on Thursday. The arrested had allegedly kept the cattle for slaughtering.

The arrested are Rafeek Ahmed, 71, of Lashkar Mohalla, and Vasim Khan, 29, of Anna Nagar.

The police conducted the raid after receiving information about the accused attempting to slaughter cattle for meat at Aleman Keri.

The police have registered a case against them under the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act – 2020.