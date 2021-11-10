Karnataka

Two arrested

The Bhadravathi Old Town Police, on Tuesday, arrested two people and seized ganja worth over ₹25,000 from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped two people near Lakshmi Sawmill and upon enquiry found that they were carrying little over 1 kg of ganja. The accused were carrying the stuff from Anwar Colony to Jatpat Nagar.

The police have booked the case under the NDPS Act, 1985, against the accused, said a press release issued by Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay.

The Shivamogga police have taken many steps to curb drug peddling in the district. Recently, they have started arresting drug consumers based on medical tests.


