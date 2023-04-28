ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested, opium worth ₹12 lakh seized

April 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi City Crime Branch Police have arrested two men on the charge of attempting to sell opium.

The accused have been identified as Mularam Purohit and Jayaram Bishnoi, both natives of Rajasthan and residing in Shivamogga.

They were apprehended by a CCB team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Barmani near the New Bus Station in Hubballi on Thursday.

The police seized 1 kilogram and 186 grams of opium, valued at ₹11.86 lakh, along with cash, mobile phones and other items.

The accused are said to have brought the drug from Rajasthan. Further investigation is going on.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

