Two arrested on the charge of damaging vehicles

Shivamogga Police, on Thursday, arrested two people on the charge of damaging vehicles parked outside houses in some localities of the city on Wednesday night. The arrested are Shahil Khan (21) of K.R. Puram and Mansoor Ahmed (32) of Bharmappa Nagar, according to a press release issued by Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad.

As many as 12 cars, five two-wheelers and an autorickshaw parked on Siddaiah Road, Bharmappa Nagar, in the city were damaged on Wednesday night. The accused broke windowpanes of cars and headlights of motorbikes with rods. They threatened a few people in the locality with a knife. Following the incident, Doddapete Police registered six cases and Kote Police registered one case.

Earlier in the day, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others visited the localities and interacted with the people affected. Both the leaders appealed to the police to arrest the accused immediately and find out the motive for their actions. They said that the incident was intended to disturb communal harmony in the city.

Mr. Laxmi Prasad said that a probe is going into the case to find out if anybody else is involved.